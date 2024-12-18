Buccaneers WR Named NFL FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sure to maintain their one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 when they visited SoFi Stadium and crushed the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17.
It was an impressive performance from offensive coordinator Liam Coen, quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Bucky Irving against the first overall scoring defense in the league, but it was the showing from potential future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans who provided the fireworks on the day as he caught nine passes for 159 yards on his way to finding the end zone twice.
Evans' performance earned him a nomination for the NFL's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week and it was just recently announced that he came away victorious for his excellent game against the Chargers.
Evans beat out the likes of fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, both of whom had terrific outings of their own — marking the first time in the 2024 season that he has won the award.
Evans' strong play against the Chargers also drastically improved his chances at reaching 1,000 receiving yards for an 11th straight season as he tries to reach the record held by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (14), needing just 251 more yards through the Buccaneers' remaining three games to achieve it.
Evans has had to step up with the absence of Chris Godwin and has done a great job being a useful weapon for Baker Mayfield since coming back from his own hamstring injury following the team's bye week. Here are the two touchdowns that Mayfield and Evans connected on in their massive 40-17 win over the Chargers in Week 15.
The Buccaneers and Mike Evans will look to continue their hot play to wind down the season as they face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.
