Tom Brady Delivers Decisive Statement Regarding Future in Broadcast Booth
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers transitioned from Tom Brady under center to Baker Mayfield being the starting quarterback, and they've been able to remain a playoff team while undergoing some re-tooling.
While Mayfield has re-ignited his NFL career and broke out as the star many expected when he was selected No. 1 overall, Brady spent one year away from the gridiron.
After spending time building out his businesses and being with his family, Brady then made his debut this season with Fox Sports in the broadcast booth, calling NFL games. While he was in his time off, Brady bought a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving many questioning his future in the broadcast booth.
What Tom Brady said about his broadcasting career
With speculation regarding Brady's broadcasting career spinning rapidly, the legendary quarterback himself, got candid regarding his future in his career.
Brady started off by joking that the online rumors are true, and he is in fact leaving. It was all jokes, of course, as he then revealed his future plans in the broadcast booth.
"It's been a lot of growth for me in one year and I really can't wait to see what it looks like in year two and way beyond that, too," Brady explained. "I've got nine years left on my deal and, maybe longer, you never know. If Fox wants me and I want to go, we'll go. It's been really fun thus far."
After a rookie season with highs and lows, Brady is going nowhere. He's going to improve upon his first campaign as a broadcastor while he prepares for a second season delivering high-quality content and knowledge around the game of football.
