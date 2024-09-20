Key Matchups to Decide Buccaneers vs. Broncos
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (like all teams) spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end; to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are 11 players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
Let's take a look at which matchups should have our attention this Sunday when the Denver Broncos (0-2) travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0).
READ MORE: Tom Brady Names Bucs as Top 5 NFL Team
Mike Evans vs. Patrick Surtain II
As far as player matchups go, there isn’t another in this game that compares to this one. Two of the absolute best players in the league at their respective positions will be squaring off for the majority of this Week 3 matchup on Sunday when Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II attempts to slow down Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.
Despite playing for a team with little to no firepower on either side of the ball, Surtain has managed to establish himself as one of the truly elite shutdown corners in the NFL. His length, range, instincts, physicality, and IQ allow him to bottle up even the most dominant receivers in the game. At just 24 years of age, Surtain’s future is just as bright as the body of work he’s already produced. If he can find a way to contain the Bucs’ most potent offensive weapon, it will add even more notoriety to his reputation.
The Broncos like to play a lot of man coverage, which means we can expect Surtain to be lined up across from Evans for the majority of this contest. As we all know, Evans is a player who can dominate against all coverages, but he’s still at his best when he can use his physicality and deceptive speed when faced with man coverage.
FOX may as well set up a broadcast dedicated specifically to focusing on these two players as you could make the argument that this matchup is more intriguing than the game itself.
Cody Mauch vs. Zach Allen
Drafted in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round, Zach Allen was a solid (albeit unspectacular) defensive end over the course of his first contract. However, he has taken some big strides since then. In 2023, the Broncos lured Allen to Denver with a 3-year, $45M contract and they are now reaping the rewards of that decision. Although he is still listed as a defensive end, the 6’5”, 285-pound Allen now plays primarily from the inside, and he has been extremely disruptive since making that switch. Despite Denver’s woes, he appears to be in the midst of a breakout campaign.
Allen usually lines up on the left side, which places him directly in the path of Buccaneers’ second year RG, Cody Mauch. Cody has shown plenty of promise in his young career, but he’s also struggled at points. These are the types of matchups that Mauch needs to win in order to prove he has what it takes to eventually become an above average interior offensive lineman. Mauch’s athleticism and mobility is a fun matchup with a player like Allen, who is also more nimble and athletic than his positional archetype.
As impressive as the Bucs offense has been so far in 2024, a player like Allen could blow it all up if Mauch can't handle his business.
Todd Bowles vs. Bo Nix
Todd Bowles is 1-0 this season when it comes to game planning for rookie quarterbacks. Bo Nix presents far fewer challenges in this regard than Jayden Daniels did for Washington. Still, don't expect Bowles to give the young signal caller a free pass on Sunday.
Bowles is going to do everything in his power to make Nix incredibly uncomfortable when these two teams square off. As a notoriously aggressive blitzer, you can expect the Bucs to throw the kitchen sink Nix's way with a variety of exotic looks, stunts, and games. Bowles wants to confuse Nix, and despite having Sean Payton to guide him, the former Oregon product has already struggled when it comes to reading NFL defenses. You can expect Todd Bowles to take this to another level in Week 3.
When you consider the lack of talent up front — especially since RT Mike McGlinchey was put on the IR with a knee injury — the Broncos will likely continue to struggle when it comes to keeping their quarterback upright. It's safe to assume Todd Bowles plans to capitalize on this and make life extremely difficult for Bo Nix on Sunday.
READ MORE: Bucs Starter Returns to Full Participation in Practice
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs RB Set to Face Former Oregon Teammate in Broncos QB Bo Nix
• Panthers Legend Dubs Baker Mayfield Run 'Smartest Play'
• Bucs Climb in Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup