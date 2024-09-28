Key Matchups to Decide Bucs vs. Eagles
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like all teams, spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end — to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are 11 players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
Let's take a look at two matchups that we believe will be especially impactful in terms of this Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Baker Mayfield vs. Jalen Carter
Sure, this matchup could just as easily be framed as Jalen Carter vs. the Buccaneers’ interior offensive line. The combination of Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson are going to need to hold up better against the Eagles than they did against the Denver Broncos for the Bucs to have a chance in this contest. The problem? Jalen Carter. So far in 2024, Carter looks like the best defensive tackle in the entire league. He’s a game wrecker. Not only is he a force in the run game, but his combination of strength, length, agility, and tenacity make him an absolute nightmare when it comes to rushing the passer from the inside.
Through the first two games of this season, Baker Mayfield showed the best pocket poise we’ve seen from him at any point in his professional career. His ability to stay calm, even in the face of pressure, while keeping his eyes downfield, allowed him to find a ton of success that wouldn’t have been possible if he had instead panicked or scrambled too early. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened last week against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield got impatient, and he missed a ton of open receivers because of it.
With Jalen Carter staring him down this Sunday, Mayfield is going to be under pressure. If the Bucs’ IOL can play well, that will certainly help, but keeping Jalen Carter out of the backfield all game isn’t a realistic goal. Therefore, Mayfield is going to need to rediscover the poise he had in the pocket earlier in the season and find ways to extend plays while keeping his eyes downfield. If he does that, you can trust his receivers will find ways to get open.
Buccaneers Linebackers vs. Saquon Barkley
For the first time in his 6-year career, Saquon Barkley is playing behind a dominant offensive line. The results speak for themselves, as Barkley is currently leading the NFL in rushing yards (351) and rushing touchdowns (4). Beyond that, Saquon is one of the most explosive and all-around physically gifted running backs in the history of the league. He’s a unique weapon, and he has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a game in the blink of an eye.
This is why the Bucs’ linebackers will have an especially important role on Sunday. Lavonte David — despite playing one of his worst games in recent memory last week — can be relied upon to fill gaps, shed blockers, make tackles, and drop into pass coverage. K.J. Britt, on the other hand, cannot. This doesn’t mean he can’t do it, but Britt is far more one-dimensional as far as linebackers go. Britt can run downhill and make a tackle, but his lack of mobility, lateral quickness, and coverage skills have been obvious so far this season.
2nd-year player SirVocea Dennis has shown flashes of brilliance at points this season. His performance in the Bucs’ Week 2 win against Detroit Lions was a huge factor in the outcome of that game. That said, Dennis hasn’t had much of an opportunity to prove his consistency because of injuries, and the fact that he was a 5th round draft pick. Even though Dennis is clearly superior to Britt in terms of his coverage abilities, the Eagles are decimated at the receiver position, thus negating his value in this particular matchup in the eyes of his head coach.
Whether it’s K.J. Britt, SirVocea Dennis, or a combination of the two, playing alongside Lavonte David on Sunday, there’s no question that the Bucs’ linebackers will need to play better than they did last week against Denver. If they don’t? Saquon Barkley could have a field day. And if that happens, it becomes much more likely that the Bucs will lose their second consecutive game at home.
