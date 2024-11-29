Key Matchups to Determine Crucial NFC South Showdown Between Bucs and Panthers in Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only have three remaining games vs. NFC South opponents. Two of those come against the Carolina Panthers, the first of which will be played this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the key matchups that should have a significant influence on how this game plays out.
Dave Canales vs. Todd Bowles
Although former Bucs’ OC Dave Canales and his Carolina Panthers got off to a rocky start in his first season as an NFL head coach, the team has shown plenty of promise in recent weeks since Canales made the decision to reinsert first overall pick, Bryce Young, back into the starting lineup.
As the guy who calls the plays for the offense — in addition to his head coaching duties — Canales obviously has a significant impact on his team’s performance each week. But the intrigue of this particular matchup is magnified when you consider his history of calling plays against Todd Bowles’ defense every week in practice last season. The two coaches know each other’s tendencies extremely well, thus making this chess match on Sunday that much more fascinating to observe.
Like Canales’ offense, Todd Bowles’ group on the other side of the ball has been one of the worst in all of football this season. Whichever coach is able to capitalize on his familiarity with the opposing coach’s strategy is likely to gain a significant advantage in this game.
Mike Evans vs. Jaycee Horn
Last week vs. the Giants, Mike Evans made his much-anticipated return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. The freedom Evans provides to the Bucs’ offense was obvious in that game, even if he isn’t the primary target on a particular play. Evans draws double teams and DPIs (more than any player, ever), and his presence alone helps to open up other opportunities for his quarterback, and the rest of his teammates. Evans was still productive as a pass catcher though, leading all receivers with 5 receptions for 68 yards. Don’t be surprised if Mike is an even bigger part of the Bucs offensive game plan this week, and Mayfield targets him early and often.
Jaycee Horn has quietly been putting together a tremendous season in Carolina. And if not for injuries, he may be viewed more widely as one of the most promising cornerbacks in the NFL.
There’s no question that Carolina will try and utilize Horn as the primary defender on Mike Evans as much as they can on Sunday. If Horn continues his stellar play, and is able to keep Evans under check, it would be huge for the Panthers chances of winning this game. If not? You can expect the Bucs offense, led by Mike Evans, to have a big day.
