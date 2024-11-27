Good Morning Football Names Buccaneers RB as Top Rookie Performer for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving can't seem to escape the crowd chanting his name wherever he goes. He got plenty of "BUC-KY" chants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday against the New York Giants, and boy, did he earn it.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shelled the New York Giants 30-7, and Irving had one of his best games as a Buccaneer in the victory. He ran for 87 yards and a touchdown and also caught six passes for 64 yards, and that stellar performance landed him at No. 3 on NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager's top five rookie performances of the week.
Irving has been a revelation for Tampa Bay. Irving has had108 carries for 579 yards and has scored 5 touchdowns in 11 games for Tampa Bay, and he also currently sits second in rookie running back rushing yards (579), first in rookie running back touchdowns (5) and first in rookie running back receiving yards (252).
Irving had a fantastic game against New York, and if he keeps playing like this, he can expect to hear those stadium chants for years to come.
