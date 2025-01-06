Kickoff Time Announced for Buccaneers' NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game Against Commanders
Following a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in their final game of the regular season on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers guaranteed themselves a home game for the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Who the Bucs would be playing in that game was determined just a few hours later when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams on the road. That outcome ultimately resulted in the Buccaneers overtaking the Rams for the No. 3 seed in the NFC, setting them up for a home game against the Washington Commanders on Wildcard Weekend.
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Hits 1,000-Yard Mark, Extends Streak to 11 Seasons
It wasn't until Sunday night that we learned when exactly that game would be played.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 12, at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be the final game on Sunday, broadcast by NBC for Sunday Night Football.
The matchup between these two teams will be a rematch of the first game of the regular season, which saw the Bucs defeat the Commanders 37-20 in what was the first start of Jayden Daniels' NFL career.
Despite taking some time to get his feet wet, Daniels has had a magical season in Washington, and is expected to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year at some point in the near future. However, his counterpart, Baker Mayfield, has also put together his best season in 2024,
It's worth mentioning that the Buccaneers have had their struggles in primetime under Todd Bowles, and chances are that many of their fans were hoping for an earlier time slot simply out of superstition. At the same time, many of those fans likely feel relieved by the fact that the Bucs are facing the Commanders as opposed to the powerhouse Lions or Vikings, as they'd have been matched up with whichever team lost that matchup on Sunday night, had the Rams not lost to the Seahawks.
Either way, fans will have the opportunity to watch four other playoff games before settling in to watch the Buccaneers host the Commanders next Sunday night in primetime.
