Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles attends NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is a competitor, so it's no surprise that he'd be in the building for one of college basketball's biggest competitions.
The NCAA Women's Final Four is being held in Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena, featuring the Texas Longhorns, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins. South Carolina bested the Longhorns and UConn defeated UCLA, setting up a national championship showdown in Tampa between the Gamecocks and the Huskies — and Bowles was in attendance to watch the action.
"Oh, it feels great to be here. I'm a big basketball fan — more importantly, I'm a big Dawn Staley fan," Bowles told WFLA's Kenny Morales. "I've been following her a long time. I think it's a great sport, it's very competitive."
It seems safe to say who Todd Bowles is rooting for, and it's not a bad bet. Staley has won three NCAA titles with her Gamecocks, including last year's, and a fourth would see her squad go back-to-back. She previously coached Temple before coaching South Carolina, and Bowles mentioned that he had been following her since then, as he went to Temple himself for college.
It's sure to be an electrifying final when UConn and South Carolina face off in Tampa Bay, and Bowles will be rooting for a two-peat when the action goes down on Sunday at 3:00 P.M.
