Dolphins sign brother of ex-Buccaneers Super Bowl champion QB
The offseason continues to move along with teams around the league setting their eyes on training camp, which is only a few months for kicking off. At this point, the major waves of free agency and the NFL Draft have all come and gone.
Most franchises have their 90-man rosters filled out so there isn't a ton of movement. With that being said, a few teams are still exploring their options and trying to find the right fit into the late stages of May.
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins made an interesting move, signing undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Brett Gabbert. The Dolphins invited Gabbert to their rookie minicamp last month. He's the younger brother of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, Blaine Gabbert.
Brett Gabbert had a six-year career at Miami (OH). In 2024, he completed 217/379 passes for 2,921 yards with 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground. Gabbert earned first-team All-MAC honors for his performance. The Dolphins also have Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, and Quinn Ewers at quarterback.
Blaine Gabbert spent 13 years at the professional level after being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2019, Gabbert signed with the Buccaneers to play under former head coach Bruce Arians. He spent three seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup, seeing action in four games in 2020 as Tampa Bay made a run to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9. In his 11 appearances with the franchise, Gabbert completed 22/35 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Gabbert went on to join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, serving as the backup to Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVIII as Gabbert added his second championship ring. Gabbert was not signed by a team for the 2024 season.
Back in 2022, the Gabbert brothers helped save four individuals in Hillsborough Bay following a helicopter crash.
