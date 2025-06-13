Mike Evans makes bold claim about Buccaneers WR room
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most productive and consistent wide receivers in the league in longtime star Mike Evans. Over his 11 seasons, Evans has risen to the top spot in franchise history in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
With that being said, the 31-year-old has played with plenty of greats himself. From Vincent Jackson to Antonio Brown and Julio Jones, and obviously current teammate Chris Godwin, Evans is used to having a running mate who can produce at a high level.
Though their names may not be known around the league yet, the Buccaneers strengthened their wide receiver room this offseason, drafting former Ohio State national champion Emeka Egbuka (1st round) and former Oregon standout Tez Johnson (7th round).
Plus, there are still some intriguing young players who are still working to reach their potential, like Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer.
With a few weeks remaining until training camp gets underway, Evans is showing his confidence in the Buccaneers' wide receivers. He believes this group has a chance to be the best that he's ever played with.
"I know I say it a lot but this might be the best receiver room I've been a part of," Evans said to BucsGameday's River Wells. "I say it every year but we always get great players coming in so that's been very fortunate for me in my career to be around a lot of great young players and they've added to the room tremendously. They're very polished already. Emeka, really strong hands, super smart. Tez, speed, quickness."
Only time will tell if Evans' assessment turns out to be correct. A large unknown in the equation is the health of Godwin, who is coming off a season-ending ankle injury. It's unclear if Godwin will be ready to go when the season kicks off.
Evans will ultimately play a massive role in how far the wide receivers go. He's been the measure of consistency, tying Jerry Rice after recording his 11th straight season with 1,000+ yards in 2024. Evans is a Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro Bowler.
At this stage of career, Evans has no gripe about taking younger players under his wing to help get the best out of them. He's arguably just as important to the Buccaneers off the field as he is on it.
