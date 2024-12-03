Multiple Buccaneers Players Appear in Pro Bowl Voting Top 10s as Voting Winds Down
Quite a few Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have shown out this season — despite the record — and NFL fans are taking notice.
NFL Pro Bow Gamesl voting has been ongoing for a while now, and it closes on December 23. The top 10 in each position as it stands has been revealed, and there is quite a bit of representation when it comes to the Buccaneers.
At the moment, Graham Barton is 10th among centers, Baker Mayfield is fifth among quarterbacks, Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs are second among defensive tackles and offensive tackles, respectively, and Cade Otton is sixth among tight ends.
Last year, three Buccaneers players made the Pro Bowl Games. Mike Evans was a reserve member (and did not participate in the games) while Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs, who were alternates, did. Mayfield ended up being the Offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl Games last year, and if he's able to make it in again this time around, he'll certainly be shooting for a repeat.
If you want to vote for your favorite Bucs players, you can do so at NFL.com's Pro Bowl Games voting website HERE.
