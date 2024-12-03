Bucs Gameday

Multiple Buccaneers Players Appear in Pro Bowl Voting Top 10s as Voting Winds Down

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be well represented at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

River Wells

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quite a few Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have shown out this season — despite the record — and NFL fans are taking notice.

NFL Pro Bow Gamesl voting has been ongoing for a while now, and it closes on December 23. The top 10 in each position as it stands has been revealed, and there is quite a bit of representation when it comes to the Buccaneers.

At the moment, Graham Barton is 10th among centers, Baker Mayfield is fifth among quarterbacks, Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs are second among defensive tackles and offensive tackles, respectively, and Cade Otton is sixth among tight ends.

READ MORE: Best and Worst Graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 13

Last year, three Buccaneers players made the Pro Bowl Games. Mike Evans was a reserve member (and did not participate in the games) while Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs, who were alternates, did. Mayfield ended up being the Offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl Games last year, and if he's able to make it in again this time around, he'll certainly be shooting for a repeat.

If you want to vote for your favorite Bucs players, you can do so at NFL.com's Pro Bowl Games voting website HERE.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters

• Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend

 Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News