Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reaches for the touchdown catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been the lone bright spot on the team this year and currently ranks in the top 10 in several offensive categories amongst all NFL teams. While they have been one of the best in the league on that side of the ball, the offense struggled slightly in their 26-23 overtime win over their NFC South foe Carolina Panthers.
While the team put up over 400 yards of total offense, a large chunk of that came from Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Mike Evans being Mike Evans. Outside of that, quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled as well, having perhaps his worst game as a Buccaneer, until he picked things up in the fourth quarter and overtime to put his gamesmanship on display.
The Bucs also turned the ball over twice and were an abysmal 2/12 on third down, both things that will need to be flushed away if the Bucs want to continue inching toward the playoffs.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their 26-23 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers.
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 88.4
2. LT Tristan Wirfs
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 86.1
3. RB Bucky Irving
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 83.0
4. RG Cody Mauch
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and T guard Cody Mauch (69) celebrates Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) lines up against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 75.8
Lowest Graded:
1. QB Baker Mayfield
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 39.2
2. TE Cade Otton
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.4
3. WR Jalen McMillan
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.1
T-5. TE Ko Kieft
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.3
T-5. C Graham Baron
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.3
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole