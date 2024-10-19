Must-Start Bucs for NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting nicely at 4-2 to start the year, but they have a tough schedule coming up. The first rung of that ladder is the Baltimore Ravens, who have been rolling on a four-game win streak.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
WR Chris Godwin
This is becoming a common theme, and with good reason — Godwin eclipsed 10 receptions against the Saints, and for PPR leagues, that's a must-start — even regardless of his two touchdowns. But there's another reason, too, as he'll likely be a focal point of the offense without wideout Mike Evans producing due to injury. With that in mind, Godwin should absolutely be in your starting lineup (if he wasn't already).
QB Baker Mayfield
Haven't had Baker Mayfield on these lists in a while, but with how bad Baltimore's passing defense is, this is going to be a good week to start him. Mayfield leads the league in passing touchdowns with 15 already on the year, so he's already been a really good option, but he'll likely take advantage of a very poor Ravens pass defense and put up some points. Get the stack going with him and Godwin if you can.
Sit 'Em
Buccaneers D/ST
This Baltimore Ravens offense can attack you in a trillion different ways, and the Bucs defense will likely suffer from it. The Ravens will put up yards on the ground with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, and with cornerback Jamel Dean out of the picture, the passing game could erupt as well. It may be a good idea to find another defense to play this week if you have the option.
RB Sean Tucker
I'm sure a few of you picked up Sean Tucker on your waiver wires (guilty as charged) but it's not the time to start him just yet. Todd Bowles may have mentioned a "three-headed monster" in the backfield after the Saints game, but until we see just how he bleeds into running back Rachaad White's carries, you might not wanna immediately throw Tucker into that FLEX spot.
