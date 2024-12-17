Saints Quarterback Derek Carr Unlikely to Face Buccaneers in Week 18
It's looking like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have missed playing New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr all together.
Carr recently injured his non-throwing hand after he fractured it while landing on the ground against the New York Giants in Week 14, and though it was confirmed he would miss some games, the question was how many. Carr was undergoing treatment and the Saints declined to put him on injured reserve in hopes of a return — per NFL inside Ian Rapaport, however, recent examination has revealed that the prospect is becoming unlikely.
As a result, the Buccaneers will either face off against Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler in their final game in Week 18. Haener filled in for Carr on Sunday, but a very poor performance that saw him go 4/10 for just 49 yards and a pick earned him a benching for Rattler, who finished the game going 10/21 for 135 yards and a touchdown.
The Buccaneers played Rattler in the first matchup, and they took care of the Saints then, defeating them 51-27. It's looking like Tampa Bay will face him again in Week 18, and it could be a crucial game depening on how the Atlanta Falcons do from here on out.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
