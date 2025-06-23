NFL analyst compares Buccaneers rookie to franchise legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to elite defensive backs. From John Lynch to Antoine Winfield Jr., the franchise has built its identity around smart, physical players in the secondary. But one name still looms large: Hall of Famer Ronde Barber.
Now, a new rookie is being linked to the Buccaneers icon — cornerback Benjamin Morrison. The Buccaneers selected Morrison in hopes he can become a foundational piece of their defense.
According to FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, the comparison to Barber isn’t just about potential, it’s rooted in playing style and under-the-radar draft value.
“The Bucs are certainly hoping that Morrison will one day be linked with Barber, a ballhawk whose durability might have been even more impressive than his awareness of the ball in flight,” Rang said. “Morrison is an instinctive and technically sound cornerback who just needs a return to health to remind everyone that stars, like Barber... can be found outside the first round.”
Morrison was a standout at Notre Dame, emerging as one of the top cover corners in college football before an injury slowed his final season. Despite that, his film speaks for itself. He’s a smooth, intelligent defender with quick feet and the ability to mirror elite receivers. The Bucs believe he has the mental makeup and work ethic to thrive in a tough NFC South.
It’s high praise to be linked with Barber, who played all 16 seasons with the Buccaneers, racking up 47 interceptions, 28 sacks, and countless big plays along the way. Barber was famously durable, missing just one game over the final 14 years of his career. He also redefined the slot cornerback position, becoming one of the most versatile defensive backs in NFL history.
While it’s far too early to crown Morrison as the next Ronde Barber, the foundation is there. The Bucs have shown time and again that they know how to develop defenders — and if Morrison stays healthy, he could be the latest late-round gem to shine in pewter and red.
