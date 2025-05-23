NFL analyst names most underrated Buccaneers player
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Legend Lavonte David will be back in Raymond James Stadium next year doing what he does best — wreaking havoc.
David is fifth all-time in career tackles and has been reliable for this team since he arrived. The Buccaneers continue to benefit from the steady presence of the linebacker in his 14th season.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz has named the veteran the most underrated player on the roster in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers chose to bring David back for another year. Their belief in him shows how valuable he is to the defense. David’s ability to consistently make impact plays in critical situations has kept him relevant well into his 30s. He has been one of the game’s most efficient and disruptive linebackers in modern NFL history.
Schatz noted David’s long-term excellence and his continued production last season.
“This might as well be a lifetime achievement award for one of the most underrated players in NFL history, but David is still getting it done at age 35. He is the all-time leader (since 1991) in defeats, and David was still making these big plays last season (tied for fourth with 29 defeats).”
When it comes to defending the run, David’s instincts and quickness still give him an edge.
“David made his average run tackle after a gain of just 2.7 yards, which ranked sixth among starting off-ball linebackers, too", said Schatz.
Although his pass coverage showed some areas for improvement in 2024, David remains a vital part of the defensive unit:
“His only (relative) weakness was pass coverage, where he had a below-average coverage DVOA and allowed 7.7 yards per target. He is back in Tampa Bay for another season after signing a one-year deal.”
David has work to do. Soon enough, the pads will come on and David will lead Tampa Bay’s hunting party into the season opener at Atlanta.
