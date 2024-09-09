RedZone Host Apologizes for Tom Brady Broadcasting Jab
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is still getting used to his career as an NFL broadcaster.
Brady called his first game on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys came to Cleveland to play the Browns, and reviews online came out mostly negative. That wasn't what all reviews said, though, as some thought he was insightful and was simply just nervous for his first NFL game from the broadcasting booth. Regardless of what it was, he successfully made his debut without much issue, but there was a particular call that got the attention of some people.
At the end of the first half, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey attempted a 66-yard field goal, which would have tied the NFL record held by Justin Tucker. It went through the uprights, but it didn't count due to a penalty that pushed them back to what would have been a record 71-yard field goal. Aubrey didn't end up actually attempting it, but Tom Brady didn't seem all that enthused about the potential record-breaking attempt when he was in the booth.
Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone commented on the call during his show after panning away, saying that he thought Brady should have been "more excited than that" in the booth:
On Monday, though, he apologized for the statement, saying that the jab was "unfair and inconsiderate".
It seems like a very silly thing to have to apologize for, but regardless, it's an interesting look at how some people view Brady's debut. Brady will have plenty of time to get better at his new role, so it will be interesting to see how he develops as a broadcaster from there.
