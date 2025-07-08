NFL superstar talks relationship with Buccaneers legend Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have seen Tom Brady retire, but the future Hall of Famer’s influence still echoes across the NFL, especially in the ears of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Buccaneers legend, who led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV victory in 2020 over Mahomes, is now shaping the mindset of the next generation of elite quarterbacks through quiet mentorship, praise and leadership advice.
In a recent interview on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Mahomes was asked about Brady's recent praise. Brady told reporters that if he had to pass the torch to anyone in today’s league, it would be Mahomes. Mahomes didn’t take the comment lightly.
“There’s always [legacy] in the back of your mind,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about taking it a day at a time… knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, have all these great players around me.”
What stood out even more? Mahomes revealed he’s been in contact with Brady this offseason.
“It’s cool that he wants to give me advice,” Mahomes said. “He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.”
When asked about the best piece of advice Brady had given him, Mahomes offered a subtle but powerful takeaway — authenticity.
“He always talks about being yourself,” Mahomes said. “Guys can spot when you’re not authentic and not putting in the work. That’s something he did every single day. That’s why guys respected him so much. No matter if you like me or if you don’t like me, you know I’m giving everything I can to win football games.”
As Mahomes continues to chase his own legacy, Buccaneers fans can take pride in knowing that the standard Tom Brady set in Tampa Bay and across the NFL continues to shape the future of the sport even from a distance.
