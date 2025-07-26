NFL writer predicts potential major Buccaneers position change
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tall task ahead of them as they try and replace left tackle Tristan Wirfs at the start of the season.
The All-Pro offensive lineman is recovering from knee surgery and the Bucs will have to figure out what to do in the interim as he remains on the sidelines.
NFL.com writer Michael Baca looked into the team's depth at the left tackle position beyond Wirfs.
Bucs need offensive line help
"The All-Pro left tackle underwent knee surgery on July 8 and is likely to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which would sideline him at least four games," Baca wrote.
"There's no replacing the only player in NFL history who has earned All-Pro honors at both tackle positions, but the silver lining is there's plenty of time to prepare. Currently on the left tackle depth chart are veteran Charlie Heck, a newcomer, and undrafted rookie Benjamin Chukwuma, but perhaps a temporary reshuffling is in order. Will Luke Goedeke try his hand at a tackle switch or will left guard Ben Bredeson, another newcomer, man the position?
"It's too early to tell now, but figuring it out will be a camp priority. Tampa begins the 2025 season with two road games and hosts the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 4 with Wirfs likely out."
The Bucs need to spend training camp figuring out what to do without Wirfs because the start of the regular season could be brutal.
The Bucs can't replace Wirfs' value, but they can try and find someone who can do their best in the meantime.
The hope is that the Bucs find their guy and that he can allow Wirfs to not rush before coming back for good.
