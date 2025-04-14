Novak Djokovic chooses between Bucs legend Tom Brady, Messi, and Michael Jordan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers former quarterback Tom Brady might be the greatest to ever do it in football, but even his legendary resume wasn’t enough to sway tennis superstar Novak Djokovic in a recent “greatest of all time” debate.
The Buccaneers legend was part of a fun game played by Djokovic during the Monte Carlo Masters, where he joined the ATP Tour and Overtime’s social media team to rank some of the biggest names in sports history, according to BolaVip.com writer Natalia Lobo.
Djokovic, widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time with a record 24 Grand Slam titles and 428 weeks as world No. 1, had a tough choice to make between Brady and NBA icon Michael Jordan.
“I’m going to pick Tom, just because I have a personal relationship with him,” Djokovic explained when first asked to choose between the two.
Tampa Bay fans might be proud to hear their former quarterback was Djokovic’s top pick ahead of all-time greats like Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Phelps. But the Serbian tennis legend ultimately changed course when asked to choose between Brady and global soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
“Sorry, Tom. Messi,” Djokovic said with a laugh.
And when it came down to a final face-off between Djokovic himself and the Argentine maestro?
“Messi,” he replied again, tipping his cap to the reigning Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion.
While Brady may have lost out in Djokovic’s personal GOAT rankings, the Buccaneers legend’s influence clearly left an impression on one of tennis’ all-time greats — and it’s yet another sign of the mutual respect shared between elite athletes at the top of their games.
