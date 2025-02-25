One position group the Buccaneers will be watching closely at the NFL combine
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an assortment of positions they would like to address through the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being the case, it goes without saying that Jason Licht and his staff will have eyes on many different players at literally all of the positions represented at this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
That being said, based on the team's performance this past season, the majority of needs on the roster are on the defensive side of the ball. As a result, it's fair to assume that Licht and his scouts will be especially tuned into positions on that side of the ball leading up to the draft.
Edge rusher, cornerback, safety and inside linebacker remain the Buccaneers' most pressing needs at this point in time. So naturally, those position groups will get an extra long look. Of those position groups, it could be argued that this year's crop of inside linebacker prospects have the most to gain (or lose) based on how they perform in Indy.
Aside from Alabama's Jihaad Campbell and Georgia's Jalon Walker (who many project as more of an edge rusher at the NFL level), chances are the top inside linebackers in this year's class won't hear their names called until day two of the draft.
As it stands, beyond selecting 19th overall on the first night of the draft, the Bucs are loaded with the 51st and 83rd overall selections in rounds two and three. There is a very good chance that Tampa Bay will use one of those two picks to draft an inside linebacker.
That said, according to most draft experts, this isn't the strongest draft when it comes to the inside linebacker position. Still, players like Carson Schwesinger (UCLA, Demetrius Knight Jr. (South Carolina), Barrett Carter (Clemson), and Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) highlight a group of prospects who could hear their names called on day two of the NFL Draft.
With this group of linebackers so closely bunched together, a strong performance at the combine could go a long way toward boosting, or hurting, one's stock when compared to the rest of the group.
With Lavonte David's future very much in flux, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing a period of transition at the inside linebacker position regardless of what he decides, identifying which inside linebacker prospect has the potential to become a long term starter at the NFL level could go a long way toward improving their defense not just for next season, but for many years to come.
This year's combine should provide a valuable opportunity for the Buccaneers, along with all teams in the market for an inside linebacker, to determine which prospects are worthy of their precious draft capital.
