Buccaneers among top rookie classes in 2024 with one thing missing in latest rankings
Over the course of his 10 years in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has earned himself a very positive reputation amongst ownership, the fanbase, and the rest of the league.
Licht first started his tenure off with a bang by nailing his first-ever draft pick, selecting Mike Evans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but he still had plenty of work to do.
Licht was facing an uphill battle when he took the job, facing the difficult pursuit of bringing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up from the basement of the league. It's not easy for any GM to turn around an NFL team, and that challenge was even more daunting for a new GM who was tasked with doing so for the losingest franchise in the history of professional sports, which the Bucs were when Licht took over.
But by sticking to his process, admitting, and then learning from, his mistakes, and prioritizing character — not just of players he evaluates, but the staff he surrounds himself with — Licht has earned his reputation as one of the best GMs in the NFL.
Over the past five seasons, the Buccaneers won a Super Bowl before claiming each of the last four NFC South Division titles. That sort of turnaround doesn't happen without savvy decision making from the top of the front office, and Licht deserves a ton of credit for giving new life to the Buccaneers franchise and it's fanbase.
Like all successful NFL general managers, Jason Licht's success starts and ends with the NFL Draft. And since being forced to recover from the financial restraints that inevitably came during the Tom Brady era, Licht has had to capitalize on the draft more than ever before in order to avoid a true 'rebuild'.
And that's exactly what he's done, including his most recent draft performance in 2024.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just a couple months away, it's a perfect time to revisit the results of last year's draft. And despite so much success over the years, early returns indicate it may have been one of Jason Licht's best.
Chris Trapasso of CBS recently ranked each of the 2024 draft classes in the NFL, and the Bucs found themselves just outside of the top 5 on his list, coming in with the sixth best draft class. The article identifies the Buccaneers' first year hits as RB Bucky Irving, CB Tykee Smith, and C Graham Barton, accompanied by the following blurb.
"A shorter, fourth-round pick was the only running back in the 2024 class to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, and he had 47 catches, quickly supplanting veteran Rachaad White as Tampa Bay's top ball carrier. Smith began the season as strongly as any rookie defensive back, and Barton was a reasonably steady force inside at center, although there's room for his game to improve in Year 2."
Trapasso isn't wrong to highlight each of those players as 'hits'. They all played extremely well as starters for a playoff team, and each of them outperformed their draft position from a value perspective. However, there's one glaring omission from this analysis that most Bucs fans would likely notice right away, and that's Jalen McMillan.
McMillan finished his rookie campaign with 8 receiving TD's, the third most for any rookie wideout behind only Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr., both of whom were selected two rounds before him. With six of those TD's coming during the final stretch of the regular season, McMillan provided great value to the Buccaneers when they needed him most, as they were fighting to earn a spot in the postseason.
Despite their success in recent years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to take another step forward in 2025. A big part of that success will hinge on the continued development of last year's impressive rookie class. Of course, free agency and the trade market could have a big impact on the roster for next year, but if Jason Licht and his staff are able to hit on yet another draft class in 2025, the Buccaneers could absolutely emerge as one of the league's most dangerous teams next season and beyond.
