Bucs Gameday

PFF names Buccaneers position group best in NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some of the best players in the NFL in one area.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been a hotbed for wide receivers for a very long time.

Anchored by Mike Evans, the Bucs' pass-catching unit has had a stable steed at the top of the depth chart since 2014 and players beneath him have also been able to get their fair share of love.

Chris Godwin burst onto the scene in 2017, and they have been accompanied by great teammates throughout their tenures. They added to that list in the first round of last month's draft by taking Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick.

Evans, Godwin, Egbuka and others have placed the Bucs atop of Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman's rankings for top wide receivers.

READ MORE: Buccaneers legend to be placed in Bucs Ring of Honor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs have best wide receivers

"Assuming Chris Godwin returns to full health, the Buccaneers have arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL. Mike Evans is showing no signs of slowing down after posting an elite 90.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Godwin wasn’t far behind with an 85.7 PFF receiving grade before suffering his season-ending injury. Rookie Jalen McMillan came on down the stretch with a 75.8 PFF receiving grade over his final five games," Wasserman wrote.

"Those three are now joined by first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who separates extremely well on underneath routes. Trey Palmer and Sterling Shephard also provide valuable depth in the fifth and sixth spots in the rotation."

The Bucs wideouts will have a chance to prove themselves during OTA's later this month, which will prepare the team for training camp in July.

READ MORE: Buccaneers reportedly set for Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers reportedly opening season with rivalry game on the road

•﻿ Last two Buccaneers OCs to face each other in Week 1 Panthers-Jaguars matchup

• Will the Buccaneers play an international game in 2025?

• Buccaneers star defender 'pissed off' ahead of 2025 season

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News