PFF names Buccaneers position group best in NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been a hotbed for wide receivers for a very long time.
Anchored by Mike Evans, the Bucs' pass-catching unit has had a stable steed at the top of the depth chart since 2014 and players beneath him have also been able to get their fair share of love.
Chris Godwin burst onto the scene in 2017, and they have been accompanied by great teammates throughout their tenures. They added to that list in the first round of last month's draft by taking Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick.
Evans, Godwin, Egbuka and others have placed the Bucs atop of Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman's rankings for top wide receivers.
Bucs have best wide receivers
"Assuming Chris Godwin returns to full health, the Buccaneers have arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the NFL. Mike Evans is showing no signs of slowing down after posting an elite 90.2 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Godwin wasn’t far behind with an 85.7 PFF receiving grade before suffering his season-ending injury. Rookie Jalen McMillan came on down the stretch with a 75.8 PFF receiving grade over his final five games," Wasserman wrote.
"Those three are now joined by first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who separates extremely well on underneath routes. Trey Palmer and Sterling Shephard also provide valuable depth in the fifth and sixth spots in the rotation."
The Bucs wideouts will have a chance to prove themselves during OTA's later this month, which will prepare the team for training camp in July.
