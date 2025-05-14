Buccaneers reportedly set for Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are through the NFL Draft and have completed rookie minicamp, and will now barrel towards OTAs before training camp gets underway this summer.
Before official practices get underway, teams will find out their full schedule. For Tampa Bay, it has already been reported that they will face off against NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
More news and leaks will continue unfolding throughout the day leading up to the official release, and we have another reported matchup for the Buccaneers — JoeBucsFan.com is reporting that they will get their first primetime matchup in Week 2 when they head to Houston to take on the Texans on Monday Night Football.
With the report, it also appears that the Buccaneers won't be playing their first game at Raymond James Stadium until Week 3 against the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay and Houston have only played each other a total of six times since the Texans became a franchise, and unfortunately, the Bucs hold a 1-5 record against the Texans. The teams last faced each other back in 2023 in a thriller of a game that saw the Bucs and Texans trade blows near the end of the game before the hometown Texans dramatically won the game, beating the Bucs 39-37 in a fantastic performance from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Buccaneers have struggled in primetime games recently and will be looking to turn those fortunes around and get revenge against the Texans in Week 2.
