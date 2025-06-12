Rachaad White addresses cryptic post regarding final season with Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an emerging weapon on offense in second-year running back Bucky Irving.
As a rookie, Irving saw his role grow throughout the year, rushing 207 times for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He's primed to be even better in 2025 now that he's settled in at the NFL level.
That has made running back Rachaad White's future with the team unclear. White is entering the final year of his rookie contract and may command more money than the Buccaneers are willing to commit in free agency next offseason. Plus, he likely wants to start as well.
READ MORE: 3 biggest takeaways from Day 2 of Buccaneers mandatory minicamp
Last month, White made a cryptic post on Instagram that many assumed was a reference to his possible final season in Tampa. White reposted a picture of quarterback Baker Mayfield to his story from the team's official account with the caption, "one last ride."
With White back around the Buccaneers for mandatory minicamp, naturally he was asked to clarify the meaning of his mysterious message.
According to the veteran running back, White's post had nothing to do with football at all. Instead, he claimed it was due to a country music phase.
"I was just vibing to some country music," White said. "I was in the country mode, I had the cowboy hat on. Some people saw my post from my camp. I had a cowboy hat on, I was just vibing, that's what it was."
Understandly, country music can lead a person to do some pretty crazy things.
In 2024, White rushed 144 times for 613 yards and three touchdowns while catching 51 passes for 393 yards and six more touchdowns. He has recorded 1,000+ yards of total offense and nine touchdowns in two consecutive seasons.
White had a career-high 4.3 yards per carry last season. He scored at least one touchdown in seven of his eight appearances from weeks 6-13.
The Buccaneers wrap up mandatory minicamp on Thursday.
READ MORE: Buccaneers edge rusher Haason Reddick getting national buzz for 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers set to face Aaron Rodgers at joint practice
• Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield highlighted as one of NFL’s top value QBs
• Baker Mayfield shares inside story on Buccaneers' OC transition
• NFL positional rankings include promising outlook for Buccaneers' starter