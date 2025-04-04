Rising prospect could be Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick at No. 19
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to pick at No. 19 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the team can go in a number of different directions with the selection.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified the most ideal picks for each team in the first two rounds, and for the Bucs, he has South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori as the player linked to Tampa Bay.
Emmanwori to the Bucs?
"Emmanwori is a big safety who can play in the box to complement-- the versatility of both defensive backs would make life easier for Bucs coaches and more difficult for opposing offenses," Reuter wrote.
Emmanwori wasn't quite considered to be a first-round prospect when he was finishing his season at South Carolina, but at the NFL Combine, he excelled, catching the attention of all 32 teams as his stock continued to grow.
Now, he may not even be available when the Bucs are on the clock at No. 19, but if he is, Tampa should consider choosing him.
