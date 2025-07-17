Rookie could start for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense

Bucs Gameday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see their rookie have an immediate impact in his first season.

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice
Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they needed to boost their cornerback depth going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They did that by taking Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame in the second round.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak thinks Morrison could have a chance to earn a starting job on defense during training camp.

Injured Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Injured Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morrison could start for Bucs

"A likely first-rounder if not for a series of hip injuries at Notre Dame, Morrison has the talent to beat out Jamel Dean for the CB2 job in Tampa Bay. He would have to stay healthier than Dean, who missed four and five games in each of the past two seasons, and tapped out mid-game in other contests, including the Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Commanders," Solak wrote.

"Dean became a bit of a mark for opposing quarterbacks as he played at less than 100% last season, so the Buccaneers double-dipped at corner with Morrison and third-rounder Jacob Parrish (Kansas State). With the length and ball skills to produce turnovers in the Buccaneers' blitz-heavy scheme, Morrison will have the first crack at winning the job from Dean in camp. I'd expect him to rotate in for first-team reps over the first couple of weeks."

Assuming Morrison stays healthy, he should challenge Dean for reps with the first team and that should pressure the seven-year veteran.

Dean still has a lot of value, but it's clear by the team's draft decisions that Morrison is likely viewed as his eventual replacement.

Morrison will report to his rookie training camp on Monday while his veteran teammates come in on Tuesday.

