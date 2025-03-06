49ers linebacker named 'perfect match' for Buccaneers in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some question marks at the linebacker position that need to be answered in free agency.
That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker named San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as a "perfect match" for the Bucs.
Greenlaw to the Bucs?
"The Buccaneers are assuredly focusing on re-signing Chris Godwin, but linebacker is an issue in and of itself. Even if Tampa Bay drafts one early, the team will probably need to sign more bodies there, and Greenlaw would contribute," Locker wrote.
"Although he missed virtually all of 2024 due to a torn Achilles, Greenlaw was a stud in the two years prior. In that span, his 88.9 PFF coverage grade ranked third among qualified linebackers and his 80.1 PFF overall grade sat 12th. The Buccaneers could use coverage help at linebacker, given that the team’s unit finished 20th in PFF coverage grade and 24th in passer rating when targeted last year.
"Greenlaw’s market will be interesting because of his injury history, but he’ll have a real shot of playing at a premier level if he stays healthy. Todd Bowles would love his services over the middle."
The Bucs can begin negotiating with Greenlaw and other outside free agents on Monday ahead of the new league year, which starts on Wednesday.
