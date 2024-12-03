Bucs Gameday

San Francisco 49ers Sign Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back

The San Francisco 49ers are in dire need of running back help, and they signed a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer to try and get that.

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off two straight victories which snapped a four-game skid. They're certainly not out of the NFC South race, though that might say more about the division than it does the club.

One NFC team struggling mightily at the moment is the San Francisco 49ers. They had to put their top two running backs -- Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason -- on Injured Reserve with the season winding down.

To bolster their running back room (as much as they can at this point) with the season winding down, the 49ers signed former Tampa Bay running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

"The 49ers also are signing former Bucs RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad," Pelissero reported.

Vaughn, a 27-year-old running back, spent four years with the Buccaneers. He appeared in 47 games with the club in that span with just one start. He saw 103 carries for 384 yards and two touchdowns during his tenure with Tampa Bay.

