49ers Starter Added to Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing a tough defense on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a possibility it could be limited heading into the matchup.
The Bucs and 49ers released their injury reports for Thursday on Thursday night — California is on the West Coast, after all — and Tampa Bay's was exactly as it had been the day before. There was one starting player who popped up on San Francisco's injury report, however, and it was a starting safety for the San Francisco 49ers in Malik Mustapha.
Mustapha appeared Friday with a calf injury after not appearing on the injury report Thursday. So far this season, Mustapha has 13 solo tackles, 17 assists and 1 interception in 8 games, so his name will be one to watch when Friday's injury report. Tampa Bay's offense has been firing on all cylinders the whole year, so if Mustapha doesn't play, Tampa Bay could take advantage.
