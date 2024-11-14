See Every Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sack From the 2024 NFL Season So Far
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled in a quite a few areas on defense this season. Sacks hasn't been one of them.
Tampa Bay currently sits at No. 8 in the NFL in sacks with 28 and stand at third in the NFC behind the Giants (36) and Vikings (30). And as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers point out in the video below, the team is No. 1 in the league in sacks since Week 4, netting 26 in that timespan. So far this year, Vita Vea leads the Buccaneers in sacks with five with Calijah Kancey close behind him at four — edge rushers have had a lot of trouble getting sacks for Tampa Bay, with Anthony Nelson leading the bunch with two.
If you missed any, thankfully, you're in luck — the Buccaneers' social media account posted every sack Tampa Bay has gotten this year, and you can check out the video down below:
That being said, sacks are the last thing the Bucs have to worry about. Tampa Bay's defense is currently 28th in points per game (26.6) and 31st in yards per game (389.3). If Todd Bowles and the Bucs could get that figured out, they'd certainly start winning games with the sacks in hand.
