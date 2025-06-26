Seven-year Buccaneers veteran could be cut this offseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is entering his seventh season in the NFL, all with the same organization.
However, that could change between now and the end of training camp. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay listed Dean as a potential cut candidate for the Bucs.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' linebacker corps place low in latest PFF rankings
Dean could be cut by Bucs
"Dean conceded a career-high 69.7 percent completion rate in 2024 and allowed a concerning 66.1 percent completion rate the season prior. Those marks are well above the 54.2 percent completion rate he posted over the first four years of his career meaning it could be time for Tampa to part ways with the soon-to-be 29-year-old," Kay wrote.
"While the financial incentives are strong, the Buccaneers also have plenty of reason to move on from Dean after landing two potential replacements in Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish on Day 2 of the 2025 draft.
"A change of scenery could do Dean well. He’s still on the right side of 30 and is just over two years removed from signing a sizable extension commensurate with his contributions. Any team lacking veteran depth should be interested in bringing Dean aboard if the Bucs part ways with the corner."
Dean's spot on the roster will likely be determined by how well the Bucs' rookie cornerbacks perform. If Tampa feels both Dean and Parrish are ready to play, Dean might be on his way out.
Luckily for Dean, Morrison is still dealing with an injury while Parrish is likely to take the nickel corner spot and not contend with Dean, so his spot on the roster could be safe — for now.
Dean is expected to report to Bucs training camp on July 24.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known