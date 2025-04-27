Shilo Sanders made big change with father Deion Sanders before joining Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a chance on a member of the infamous Sanders family, signing Shilo Sanders, one of Deion Sanders' two sons, to a UDFA contract ahead of rookie minicamp and training camp. Shilo is entering the NFL with his brother, Shedeur, who was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Shilo and Shedeur have been using their dad, Deion, as their agent as they entered the process of making it to the league, but for Shilo, that wasn't the case when it finally came to signing a contract with the Bucs.
On a livestream after Shedeur and Shilo were drafted and then signed as a UDFA, respectively, Shilo revealed that he had pivoted away from Deion as his agent and signed with another NFL agent, Drew Rosenhaus, before signing with Tampa Bay.
"Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good," Shilo said. "So today I had to sign with an agent, bro."
The move likely comes after Shedeur suffered an unprecedented draft slide to the fifth round in the NFL Draft. Rosenhaus was a good pick for Shilo, as he likely got the connection to Tampa Bay through his new agent — Rosenhaus represents Haason Reddick, Deion Jones and Anthony Walker Jr., all of whom play linebacker for the Bucs.
It will likely be an uphill battle for Shilo to stick on Tampa Bay's roster, but with a weak safety room and some special teams value in his ability to tackle, Shilo might be able to hang around in Tampa Bay for a bit once the roster gets trimmed down.
