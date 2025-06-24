Should Buccaneers fans be concerned about Baker Mayfield's turnovers?
Baker Mayfield has played some incredible football for the Buccaneers in his first two seasons with the team. He's put up 81 total touchdowns since 2023 including the playoffs, which is the third most of any NFL quarterback, and the Bucs have won the NFC South in both years he's been at the helm. The team, coaching staff and fans all love him, and he seems to have revitalized his career in Tampa Bay.
That being said, there's one aspect of his game that doesn't seem to go away — ball security. Mayfield not only throws a lot of interceptions, but he also fumbles at a decent clip, too, and both those things can tremendously affect a quarterback's game. It's been a point of contention among Bucs fans attempting to evaluate Mayfield's play, with some believing them to be the biggest thing holding him back from a spot among the NFL's elite and others believing that the great parts of his play outweigh the bad ones.
So now, as Mayfield enters his third season in Tampa Bay, we'll pose a question: Should Bucs fans be concerned about Mayfield's repeated turnovers?
Why you should be
Well, to start, there's a lot of them.
Mayfield has thrown the most interceptions in the NFL since he got to Tampa Bay, putting up 26 (28, including playoffs). That isn't all, though — he's also tied with Lamar Jackson for the most fumbles in that timespan, putting up 21 (22 including playoffs, right behind Jackson at 23).
This trend continues if you look into some advanced metrics. Pro Football Focus has a stat it refers to as Turnover-Worthy Plays (TWP), which PFF describes as "a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling." In 2024, Mayfield tied for the third-most turnover-worthy plays of any quarterback with 24 and had the fifth-highest percentage of turnover-worthy plays among all of his attempts at 3.3%. 2023 was much of the same, with Mayfield tied for second in TWP (26) and also had a 3.3% TWP%, though he was tied for eighth in 2023.
In regard to Mayfield's fumbles, some supporters may argue that he didn't lose very many of them. And that's true — of the 13 league-leading fumbles he had in 2024, he only lost two of them. That being said, those plays still can put up negative results, and he lost 18 yards on the eight recovered fumbles he had last year. Those things add up, and any fumble even recovered right where it fell could result in a burned down or the end of a drive.
All-in-all, Mayfield certainly has problems with ball security. An interception at the end of the team's Detroit Lions playoff game in the Divisional Round ended Tampa Bay's season in 2023, and a fumble during an exchange with Jalen McMillan on a jet sweep against the Washington Commanders during the Wild Card Round in 2024 was a huge swinging point in a game the Bucs eventually lost. Assigning individual blame and accounting for situational football could put turnovers like that in a different context, but the fact remains that there are a lot of them and it's something Mayfield needs to clean up if he wants to truly elevate his game.
Why you shouldn't be
Here's the thing, though. Mayfield throws a lot of passes — and he's pretty damn efficient when he does.
Mayfield attempted the fifth-most passes in the league in 2024, throwing the ball 570 times. Of the 13 NFL quarterbacks who threw at least 500 passes last year, Mayfield had the second-highest completion percentage, completing 71.4% of his passes. He didn't stretch the field all that much, coming in at 28th in the league in intended air yards per attempt (7.0), but he was incredibly efficient in that short and medium range that offensive coordinator Liam Coen really cooked in. Mayfield limited what Pro Football Reference considers bad throws, throwing a bad throw on just 11.2% of his passes, per their metric — that's the second-best percentage in the NFL, right behind Geno Smith at 10.4%.
Mayfield was also highly successful as a passer when you take Success Rate into account. Success Rate considers a successful pass on first down 40% of the yardage needed, 60% of the yardage needed on second down and then 100% of the yardage needed on third and fourth down with a denominator of your pass attempts combined with the amount of times you've been sacked. Mayfield gets sacked far too often, going down 40 times despite playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football, but even then, he threw a successful pass 53.9% of the time — that's right behind Jared Goff in Detroit, who did it 54.7% of the time.
Finally, while Mayfield turns the ball over quite a lot, the company around him in those stats may well prove it doesn't matter too much. We mentioned that Mayfield is tied with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson for fumbles these past two seasons, but we also mentioned that he leads in the NFL in picks since 2023 with 26 in the regular season. In second, with 25? Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has helped lead his team to the Super Bowl in three straight years.
The verdict
Two things can be true. Mayfield's turnovers and numerous fumbles are probably the biggest reason he's not a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, and he certainly needs to clean it up before next season.
However, Mayfield's play has still been stellar over the past two years, and the great work he's done in passing efficiency and the sheer number of touchdowns he's been able to put up, both passing and rushing, have so far made up for it. Mayfield's gunslinger mentality has been far more feast than famine with the Buccaneers, and the team can continue to win behind the way he is playing. As a result, I wouldn't worry too much about it — for now.
Mayfield is set to go into 2025 with a new offensive coordinator in Josh Grizzard, but he'll have all of his offense returning next year and he'll have a new weapon in Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka to use in his wide receiving corps. These are two ifs, but if Grizzard can continue Coen's success from last year and Mayfield can cut his turnovers down in a meaningful way, he could genuinely be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in 2025.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers star playmakers endorse new OC Josh Grizzard
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder