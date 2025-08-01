Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans praised by Buccaneers HC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is going into his third season with wide receiver Mike Evans as his top target.
The pair have been strong in their first two seasons together and the hope is that the good vibes continue going into Year 3.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke about Mayfield and Evans and their early progress in training camp.
Buccaneers coach happy with quarterback and receiver
"It's important that they find a good place – obviously, they're two of our best players. We rely on both of them a lot. They have very good chemistry," Bowles said.
"Them getting on the same page early can only help us offensively. 'Grizz' (Josh Grizzard) is doing a good job, when Mike is in there, of getting him the football and making him aware and moving him around, as well. Baker has been finding him and he reads defenses very well. Both of them are off to a great start in camp. They're two of our best players and that's what you'd like to see."
Mayfield and Evans are the pillars of Tampa's offense. They make up a foundation that is surrounded with more talent — talent that helped create a top-five NFL offense last year.
If Mayfield and Evans continue to make progress, the Bucs' chances of repeating as division champs are that much easier.
Mayfield and Evans will have a chance to test their connection when the Tennessee Titans come to Tampa next week for joint practices. Then, the two teams will meet in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.
