Speedy Buccaneers WR sidelined with injury amid open competition
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the deepest and most talented wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. In fact, it could easily be argued they stand alone in terms of overall quality and depth at the position.
Despite using their first round pick on Emeka Egbuka to bolster the position even further, the reality is that they likely won’t be at full strength to start the season. Established star Chris Godwin could very well be unavailable for a good portion of time to start the year as he recovers from a serious ankle injury that has already required two surgeries.
As a result, the depth aspect will be especially crucial early in 2025.
Egbuka, along with established performers Mike Evans and second-year wideout Jalen McMillan, are expected to round out the starting lineup of wide receivers should Godwin be unable to go. But in the modern NFL, three wide receivers simply isn’t enough to get the job done. Which means players like Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett will be battling it out for the chance to get some targets, especially early in the season.
However, one of them may be already be at a disadvantage in that competition.
Trey Palmer, who was drafted in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is dealing with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last two practices during training camp.
Although Palmer had a relatively quiet season in 2024, the former Wisconsin product has elite speed. The 6'1", 190-pound receiver ran a blazing 4.33 at the NFL combine a couple of years ago, and he flashed plenty of big-play ability during his rookie season when he turned some heads before finishing the year with 39 receptions and 3 TD.
With Godwin's injury still a relative unknown, players like Palmer need to do everything they can to earn their opportunities at this point in the offseason. Should Palmer's hamstring injury take some time to heal, he could be facing an uphill battle just to crack the lineup come September.
