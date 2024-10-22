Bucs Star WR to Undergo Surgery For Ankle Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers figured that they were going to lose wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, and now, it's been confirmed.
Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle at the very end of the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, which saw him carted off the field in an emotional scene. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that it was a dislocated ankle and that they'd have to test and see if there was any more damage — and per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, there was.
Godwin suffered ligament damage to his ankle and will undergo surgery for it, which will officially end his 2024 season in Tampa Bay. He's slated to be ready for 2025, where he'll become a free agent and the Bucs will have to make a decision on re-signing him or not.
READ MORE: 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' Shambolic Loss to Ravens
Tampa Bay's receiver depth was thin as is heading into this game, and with Godwin out, it's become much worse. Star wideout Mike Evans injured his hamstring on a play in the second quarter and also left the game, and if he misses time with that, Tampa Bay will be down to Sterling Shepard, Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer as the only healthy wideouts on the roster after Kameron Johnson headed to injured reserve.
Godwin was having a stellar year on a contract year, netting 576 yards and five touchdowns so far. Now, he'll focus on recovery, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will focus on trying to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 without him.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs WR Mike Evans Aiming for Career Milestones on Monday Night Football
• Bucs WR Mike Evans Shares Tom Brady Story on Rich Eisen Show
• Bucs Legend Named to GMFB 'Angry Runs' Hall of Fame