Starting Buccaneers Defender Leaning Towards Playing Sunday Against Giants
From a health perspective, this season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Over half of the entire starting roster has missed time at some point this season, and there's still seven games left to be played. The injury issues don't get much worse than in the secondary, where the entire starting group, including Antoine Winfield Jr., Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean, Jordan Whitehead, and Tykee Smith, have all missed games.
When you consider positional depth on the team and the results that have transpired without him in the lineup, it's fair to say that no injury has hurt the Bucs more than the loss of Jamel Dean, who injured his hamstring in Week 6 vs. the Saints.
Without Dean in the lineup, the Bucs have dropped four consecutive games. A big reason why is the lack of starting-caliber depth at the cornerback position. With free agent acquisition Bryce Hall lost for the season, the Bucs have had to rely on a combination of undrafted rookie Tyrek Funderburk and second-year player, Josh Hayes. Neither of whom has impressed.
Thankfully for the Buccaneers, reinforcements are on the way. On Monday, it was announced that the Bucs were opening the 21-day practice window for Jamel Dean to return from IR back to practice.
It's a great sign, but not a guarantee.
However, when speaking after practice, Dean offered a far more optimistic outlook, stating "I'm ready now" when asked about his status.
If we've learned anything watching the Bucs play over the past month, it's that Jamel Dean's presence in the lineup is critical to the success of Todd Bowles' defense. And now, with the Bucs entering 'must win' territory while facing the easiest portion of the schedule, Dean's return couldn't come at a better time.
