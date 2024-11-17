Tampa Bay Buccaneers Must Win Coming Out of Bye Week to Break Troubling Trend
The NFL bye week is designed to give each team in the league an opportunity to rest up and recalibrate.
Coming off four consecutive losses, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly need their Week 11 bye week in order to do exactly that.
The additional benefit of having a week off is the extra time it provides a team to prepare for their next opponent. It's a clear advantage when you consider the fact that often times that opponent does not share the same bye week, and is therefore preoccupied with preparing for another team.
Unfortunately for the past three seasons they haven't been able to capitalize on the additional time to prepare for their opponent coming off their bye weeks.
READ MORE: 3 NFL Games to Watch While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are on Bye in Week 11
Last season, coming off their Week 5 bye week, the Buccaneers were dominated by the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium by a score of 20-6. In 2022, Tampa Bay had their bye in Week 11, but came out flat in their return to action and lost a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Browns on the road in overtime. In Todd Bowles' first season at the helm in Tampa Bay, the Bucs were dominated by the Washington Commanders 29-19 in Week 10, despite having two weeks to prepare for that game.
Todd Bowles is already under an immense amount of pressure to perform coming out of the bye week. Having lost four consecutive games with his defense playing like the worst group in the entire league, it's easy to see why Bowles is starting to feel the heat.
With how the Bucs have played over the past month, defeating a 2-8 New York Giants team is far from guaranteed. And if Tampa Bay hopes to make a push for the postseason, they simply can't afford to lose that game.
The fact that Todd Bowles is 0-2 coming out of the bye week since joining the Bucs doesn't exactly inspire much confidence. If Bowles is unable to buck this troubling trend, then it very well could be his last chance to do so as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Challenges Shaq to a Boxing Match at Tyson-Paul Fight
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted To Land Former All-Pro Texans WR in Free Agency
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Midseason Mock Draft Round-Up
• Buccaneers Actually Climb Several Power Rankings After Loss
• Bucs Could be Leading NFC if Not For Abysmal Record in Close Games