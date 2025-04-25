Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new Ohio State WR 'match made in heaven'
Most fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to hear the name of a defensive player when Roger Goodell walked onto the stage and leaned into the microphone to announce the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Much to those fans' dismay, or pleasure — depending who you ask — Jason Licht shocked everyone by selecting a wide receiver with the 19th overall pick when he drafted Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka.
Shortly thereafter, Egbuka addressed the media through a zoom call, where he spoke about his fit with the Buccaneers and what he believes he will bring to the table for the team during the 2025 NFL season, and beyond.
"I think I’m going to fit in great. I think that the coaches think I’m going to fit in great, which is why they decided to draft me." He said. "I’m just really looking forward to all the ways they’re going to use me and allow me to help the team."
Egbuka was then asked to describe his skillset, and he offered a very mature perspective when doing so.
"I think if I have to describe my skill set, I would say one whose super reliable, going to be in the right place at the right time. You know, I feel super confident with the ball in my hands, as well as making every catch that’s asked of me," he said.
Egbuka was also asked to describe his thoughts leading up to the selection.
"I feel like I was the best one on the board, and they felt the same way, so it was a match made in heaven. "
After hearing him speak, it doesn't take long to realize why the Jason Licht, Todd Bowles, and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff were drawn to Emeka Egbuka. In addition to his impressive resume on the football field, his first interaction with the media was the definition of a positive first impression.
When fielding questions for the first time as an NFL player, Egbuka unveiled a humble yet confident demeanor, one that would understandably appeal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that was willing to sacrifice positional need in order to draft a player that they believe was "a match made in heaven".
