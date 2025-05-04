Predicting the Buccaneers’ primetime games in the 2025 season
In 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played four primetime games during the regular season. Their opponents for those games were all intriguing matchups for various reasons, including two Monday nighters vs. expected Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
The Bucs also faced a division foe on Thursday Night Football in the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was expected by many — including the oddsmakers in Vegas — to supplant Tampa Bay as NFC South champions before the season even began . In Week 16, the Buccaneers made the trip to Dallas to square off against 'America's Team', the Dallas Cowboys, who were coming off a 12-5 season in 2023.
Unfortunately, the Bucs lost each and every one of those football games. None as demoralizing as the loss to the Ravens, which saw the Bucs jump out to an early lead before losing both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to injury — the former being lost for the remainder of the season.
With the 2025 regular season schedule due to be released in just a couple of short weeks, most fans in Tampa will surely be a little extra wary of those primetime matchups once they're unveiled, regardless of the opponent and how good (or bad) they're projected to be.
With all the Buccaneers' 2025 opponents already public, let's try and predict which ones will be played in primetime.
The Buccaneers' home opponents in 2025, in no particular order, will be: Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers
They'll hit the road to face these teams: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers
The maximum number of primetime games any team will be awarded before the season begins is five. After a fourth consecutive NFC South title and a very successful offseason rounding out the roster, I expect the Bucs to get the maximum number of primetime games in 2025: two at home, and three on the road.
Primetime Prediction: Home Games (2)
Buccaneers vs. Eagles
The Bucs and Eagles have met for a number of entertaining battles over the years, and I think the NFL would be wise to set up a matchup at Raymond James Stadium between a high-powered offense like the Bucs and the well-rounded, defending Super Bowl Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. The potential for a 'tush push' showdown between Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' interior offensive line vs. a hulking duo of Vita Vea and Desmond Watson would be worthy of a primetime TV slot in and of itself.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers were absolutely shredded by Kirk Cousins and the Falcons in their primetime matchup last year which saw the veteran quarterback put up an absurd 509 yards through the air to go with his 4 TDs in a wild OT victory over the Bucs. With the Falcons now looking like the second-best NFC South team on paper, I wouldn't be shocked to see the schedule makers set up a rematch of last year's thrilling primetime game between these two divisional opponents.
Primetime Prediction: Away Games (3)
Buccaneers at Rams
The Rams, much like the Buccaneers, have been one of the NFC's most consistent teams over the past half decade. After re-signing Mathew Stafford and replacing Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, Sean McVay will boast one of the league's most prolific offenses in 2025. Conversely, after adding standout Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka to what was already one of the league's most talented wide receiver rooms, the Bucs will also present an exceptionally high octane offense. It would be wise to make sure you've got extra large bucket of popcorn with you for this one.
Buccaneers at Bills
Much like the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills have proven to be a consistent powerhouse in the AFC — at least during the regular season. With a strong defense and an all-world quarterback in Josh Allen, the Bills have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch for years. When the Bucs travel to Buffalo this season, it will provide a compelling NFC vs. AFC clash with two ultra gritty, highly competitive, and very popular quarterbacks. Putting this type of matchup in primetime would be a major coup for the NFL and their broadcasting partners.
Buccaneers at Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have travelled to Ford Field to play the Lions in each of the past two seasons — they met in the Divisional Round Playoffs in 2023 and Week 2 of the regular season in 2024 — and both contests were highly competitive and entertaining games that came right down to the wire. Why wouldn't the NFL jump at the opportunity to capitalize on a matchup that has already proven to be one of the league's best? They won't.
Whether or not the Buccaneers actually end up with the league maximize five primetime games in 2025 is unclear. However, as a consistent playoff team with plenty of star power on both sides of the ball, not to mention a variety of compelling opponents this season, it might just be in the NFL's best interest to let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play under the lights one more time in 2025.
