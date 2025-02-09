Super Bowl offensive coordinator set to take Saints head coaching job
It appears as if one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest rivals in the NFC South has their new head coach.
The New Orleans Saints are the last team in this offseason's coaching carousel to make a hire, but they've had their eye on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for some time now. And as Moore gets ready to try and win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Moore and the Saints are expected to get the deal done to make him their next head coach after the Super Bowl ends.
Per Schefter's report, the Saints will wait until after Super Bowl LIX to avoid any tampering penalties, and Moore has privately told those close to him that he wants the job.
The Buccaneers are 2-1 against Kellen Moore, having faced off against him with both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they're expected to see more of him every year in the NFC South, where he'll have a chance to improve on that record — and the Bucs will have a chance to blow it wide open. Tampa Bay has been strong against the Saints in recent times, going 5-1 against them since 2022.
Moore will bring a wealth of experience to the Saints as an offensive coordinator, and the Buccaneers will have to keep up with him defensively — and, potentially, face off against a new quarterback as well, depending on what Moore wants to do with quarterback Derek Carr.
