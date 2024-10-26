Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They'll be wearing their throwback "creamsicle" uniforms when they look to beat the Falcons and keep their NFC South hopes alive, as going down 2-0 in the division to the Falcons would spell disaster for Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Falcons on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+124)
There's a reason that the Bucs aren't favored in this one. They've given up 500 or more yards of offense in two of the last three weeks (including against the Falcons themselves) and are missing their two biggest playmakers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, making scoring any points an uphill battle.
That being said, this game is do-or-die for a team that was functionally better than the Falcons before those injuries and offensive coordinator Liam Coen will likely come up with a creative gameplan the Falcons may not be expecting. Combine that with a game at home in Raymond James Stadium and you could make some money on betting on the Bucs to win.
Rachaad White Anytime TD (+160)
With Evans and Godwin gone, the Bucs don't have a lot of playmakers left to score, so expect Rachaad White to get quite a few looks. White can score in the passing game or the running game, and he'll likely be heavily involved in both with Evans and Godwin hurt and running back Bucky Irving playing with an injury as well. Gambling on White to find the end zone here is a safe bet that can get you money as well.
Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+136)
Two things can be true — the Bucs are down their two best wideouts and Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in total touchdowns. Mayfield has thrown two or more touchdowns in his last four games, and regardless of whether or not they come in garbage time, you get money, Would absolutely throw some cash down on this one.
