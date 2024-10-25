Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Won't Face Discipline for Nicotine Usage
There was plenty to take from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 Monday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Whether it was questioning the coaching staff for leaving players in the game, injuries, or just the fact that the Bucs got absolutely destroyed there was a ton to talk about as the week unfolded before their rematch against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Despite there being so many talking points surrounding this Buccaneers' team, one particular situation arose that many probably dismissed, didn't see, or laughed off, and that was starting quarterback Baker Mayfield blantantly popping a ZYN while returning to the bench in the middle of the game.
For those who don't know what ZYN is, it is a nicotine pouch that is similar to chewing tobacco but without the actual tobacco itself, using nicotine powder instead. To most, it is no big deal, and I am sure Baker isn't the only NFL player who has or does use ZYN when in a game. However, NFL rules state that any form of nicotine is prohibited by the league on the sidelines and during interviews.
According to a league source and first reported by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Mayfield won't be facing any disciplinary action for using the nicotine patch but he will receive a letter reminding him of the rule surrounding such products.
A warning is always nice to receive before getting hit with a fine or another punishment. Mayfield now understands that he won't be able to continue using his ZYN pouches on the sidelines and will get his next chance to show off his arm when the Atlanta Falcons come to town in a pivotal NFC South battle that likely will determine who wins the division at the end of the season.
