BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 8
The last time that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons met, the Bucs lost in heartbreaking fashion as they had the game almost sealed away before a non-call that ultimately gave the Falcons the ball back with enough time to win on a walk-off touchdown. The Falcons doubled their offensive output on the day and the Bucs' offense wasn't quite what we had become accustomed to.
Things are different now and both teams are reeling slightly on the injury front. The Falcons currently sit atop the NFC South standings, but with a win Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take control of the division with a couple of tough games coming up before their bye week.
The Buccaneers are playing this one for Chris Godwin, who was lost for the season last week with a dislocated ankle and will be celebrating their history as they break out the creamsicle uniforms on Sunday afternoon. Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons playing out.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
This game has lost a bit of its luster with the Buccaneers losing two of their top players on the offensive side of the ball in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but it still is almost one of those must-win games as Atlanta currently leads the NFC South. With a win, the Bucs can retake that crown but they will have to do so down a tremendous amount of important contributors.
Atlanta is also dealing with injuries of their own and won't be at full strength in this one with many of those injuries on the defensive side of the ball, making an already below average perhaps worse.
I originally picked the Falcons to come away with this game on the Hear the Cannons podcast, but the developments on the Atlanta front coupled with the reminder that this Bucs' team welcomes adversity and is a resilient bunch makes me want to take the Buccaneers at home on creamsicle day.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Buccaneers 24, Falcons 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
I really have no business picking Tampa Bay here, and my record is bad enough — the Bucs are down two offensive playmakers and have a struggling defense that seems to be getting worse every week. Everything is coming up Falcons, but I guess that in conjunction with the fact that the Bucs know this is a do-or-die game for Tampa Bay has me being far too brazen. The Bucs find a way on offense with an unpredictable gameplan and keep their NFC South hopes alive — for now.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Buccaneers 23, Falcons 21
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
There’s no way to sugarcoat it — the loss of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans hurts. Especially against a team like the Falcons, who have shown they are capable of moving the ball down the field. The last time these two met Atlanta won in overtime on a walk-off touchdown scoring 36 points.
What the Bucs can’t do is allow this to become a shootout. Controlling the clock will be key and establishing the run game early will be pivotal. Stepping into larger roles, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, and Sterling Shepherd need to answer the call when they are targeted in the passing game. Cade Otton will also need to play a bigger role this week as well as the running backs out of the backfield catching passes.
The Falcons are currently the third worst team on third down conversion rate, allowing teams to consistently convert into first downs. Getting yourself in third and manageable will be crucial for the Bucs to extend drives. On defense, the box desperately needs to control the middle of the field, something they did not do last time these two teams played. If they can do that and rattle Kirk Cousins early by forcing turnovers (he has thrown seven interceptions and had seven more turnover-worthy plays this year, per PFF) they have a good chance of pulling out the upset and winning at home on creamsicle day.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Buccaneers 20, Falcons 17
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
After a very successful start to the 2024-25 NFL season, it all came crashing down for the Bucs on Monday night vs. the Ravens. Not only did the Bucs lose the game, but they lost their two best offensive players, with Chris Godwin suffering a season-ender.
With Todd Bowles’ defense struggling mightily over the past three weeks, I don’t think the offense has enough firepower to pick up the slack without Godwin and Evans in the lineup.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Falcons 27, Buccaneers 21
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Tampa Bay’s injuries are going to be too much for their offense to overcome as they take on the Falcons once again. The two teams made for a fun matchup in their first outing, and it should be another close game that Atlanta wins late.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2 *Excludes Ravens' game*
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 23
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Injuries have been a problem all year, but the two biggest ones suffered by receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are just too much. I want to steer into the 'against all odds' possibility of this 'revenge' game for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, but I just don't see it happening.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-2
Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling after a defeat where they also lost Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and Mike Evans for an extended duration of time. The year is quickly flipping in the wrong direction for the three-time defending NFC South Champions.
That’s why Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons may be the Buccaneers' most important matchup of the season. The stakes are elevated further when you consider that Tampa Bay came up short in Atlanta a few weeks ago. Baker Mayfield and his squad really need to win this one.
Unfortunately, I think the injuries on offense and a struggling defense will make a victory hard to come by. I’ve got the Falcons pulling this one out in Raymond James Stadium.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Falcons 24, Buccaneers 20
CONSENSUS: Atlanta Falcons (4-3)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
