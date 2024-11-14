Former Super Bowl-Winning Buccaneers HC Jon Gruden Lands Deal With Sports Network
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl in franchise history back in 2020, they achieved their first-ever Super Bowl victory back in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2001 under then-head coach Jon Gruden, who took over after the departure of Tony Dungy and beat his former employer the Oakland Raiders to raise the Lombardi Trophy.
Since those magical years early in the 2000s, Gruden has found it tough sledding after not reaching another Super Bowl for the remainder of his tenure as a head coach with the Buccaneers or Raiders. However, his toughest moments came in 2021 when he was forced to resign as head coach in Las Vegas after it was publicly revealed that he wrote emails containing explicit language surrounding race, sex, and sexual orientation from 2011-2018.
The fallout was heavy for Gruden, as he not only was out of a job, but his reputation took a knock and that included being removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor. Now, almost four years later, Gruden has found it tough sledding getting back into the football world and has begun to inch his way back with his own shows about the game he loves so much and even was a special guest of the Glazer family this past weekend when the Bucs faced off against the 49ers.
Despite his obvious flaws as a person, Gruden is without a doubt one of the smartest minds to coach the game of football. He now has the chance to be around it again, as it was announced that he would be joining Barstool Sports on a multi-year deal.
Barstool Sports, headed by owner and creator Dave Portnoy, has grown tremendously from the small network it began out as and has become one of the country's most sought-after platforms when it comes to all things sports. Former athletes and even current athletes have been tied to Barstool which has only helped grow the brand in several different ways.
Knowing Gruden, it seems as if this marriage is a complete win for both sides as Barstool will be gaining an enigmatic character in "Chucky" who also just so happens to have a wealth of knowledge when it comes to football while Gruden will get his name out there to a broader audience to continue rehabilitating his image across the sports' landscape.
