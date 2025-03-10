Buccaneers agree to $14 million deal with All-Pro pass rusher
According to ESPN sources, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with free agent pass rusher Haason Reddick on a 1-year deal worth $14 million, with $12 million guaranteed.
Reddick is coming off a down year, which saw him miss training camp and the start of the season for the New York Jets due to a contract holdout.
READ MORE: Buccaneers updates: Every move Tampa Bay is making as free agency approaches
Prior to his tumultuous tenure in New York, Reddick was an explosive pass rusher for the Philadelphia Eagles where he generated 25 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries across two seasons. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2022, and a Pro Bowler in both 2022 and 2023.
Bucs fans should be very familiar with Reddick, as the 6'1", 240-pound edge rusher put up 11 sacks in his lone season with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Although he was primarily an edge rusher during his college days at Temple, Reddick was drafted 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, who deployed him as a standup inside linebacker. However, after a couple seasons the Cardinals made the wise decision to switch Reddick back to his more natural position at edge rusher, resulting in a breakout campaign in 2020, where Reddick put together his first double-digit sack season with 12.5.
With four double-digit sack seasons under his belt, Reddick, who is still just 30 years old, has proven to be an explosive player when it comes to rushing the passer. For the Buccaneers, a team who is in desperate need of talent at the edge rusher position, this decision makes a ton of sense. Reddick will immediately slot into the starting lineup, and his presence should allow other players on the defensive line to flourish.
The fact that the Bucs managed to sign Reddick to a 1-year deal makes it a low-risk, high-reward deal for the Buccaneers, and one that has the potential to pay immediate dividends on the field.
READ MORE: Latest Chris Godwin report brings good news for Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?