Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs to miss multiple games due to surgery
Things have been looking up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team suffered a major setback on Wednesday as training camp approaches.
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Wednesday that Bucs All-Pro Tristan Wirfs, one of the best left tackles in football and the team's highest-paid player by total salary, underwent knee surgery and will miss the "first couple games" of the season. The injury is a re-aggravation of a blow to his knee he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 last season, and he'll likely start the season on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list, which would cost him at least the first four games of the season — the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.
Wirfs was seen with a knee brace during training camp and minicamp, but a recent surgery revealed that his knee had minor damage previously unaccounted for, per Stroud. As a result, Wirfs won't be with the Buccaneers during their opening stretch, and his duties will likely transfer over to newly-acquired swing tackle Charlie Heck. Heck is entering his sixth year in the NFL and started two games for the 49ers last year, but didn't grade out well — he had a 41.2 overall grade via PFF last year.
Wirfs likely hopes to get the surgery out of the way now in an effort to come back as soon as possible, but his absence will still be a big blow. With question marks surrounding wide receiver Chris Godwin as well, Tampa Bay may not be as healthy as it would like heading into Week 1.
