Final Inactives For Buccaneers vs. Lions
All week leading up to the Week 2 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, injuries were as much of a story as the game itself. This isn't all that surprising when you consider the quality of players whose status was in limbo leading up to this game.
On Sunday, the final list of inactives players was released.
For the Buccaneers, there were no real surprises. Important starters Antoine Winfield Jr., Calijah Kancey and Luke Goedeke were all ruled out prior to Sunday. OLB Jose Ramirez, TE Devin Culp, DB Josh Hayes and DL Ben Stille were also on the Buccaneers' inactive list on Sunday morning.
Detroit's starting defensive end opposite Aiden Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, was ruled out for this game. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a talented rookie corner who adds valuable depth to Detroit's secondary, was also made inactive for this game. Although superstar tackle Penei Sewell and talented safety Kerby Joseph were questionable leading into this game for the Lions, it looks like both players are good to go vs. the Bucs on Sunday.
For the Buccaneers, it's hard to determine which of their inactive players will create the biggest mismatch on the field. Luke Goedeke, who was set to square off against elite pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson certainly presents a challenging situation for Tampa Bay's offense. Reserve swing tackle Justin Skule will now be tasked with trying to slow down the Lions' most ferocious defender.
