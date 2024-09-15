Final Inactives For Buccaneers vs. Lions

Players Inactive for Today's Game vs. Detroit (9/15/24):



#31 S Antoine Winfield Jr.

#32 DB Josh Hayes

#33 OLB Jose Ramirez

#56 DL Ben Stille

#67 T Luke Goedeke

#82 TE Devin Culp

#94 DL Calijah Kancey



Elevated from Practice Squad:



#91 DL Mike Greene

#95 DL C.J. Brewer