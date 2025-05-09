Bucs' Baker Mayfield earns high mark in post draft QB rankings
Baker Mayfield's tenure since he has arrived in Tampa Bay has gone very smooth, making a great transition from former quarterback and star Tom Brady.
Since joining the team, Mayfield has been a breath of fresh air, proving that a new environment can be just what someone needs to thrive.
After another strong season, Mayfield cracked the top 11 in CBS Sports' 2025 post-draft quarterback power rankings, solidifying his place among the NFL’s elite.
READ MORE: ESPN identifies Buccaneers' biggest need after NFL Draft
“It wasn’t just the 41 touchdown passes that confirmed him as dangerous in 2024," CBS Sports Cody Benjamin said. “It was the mettle he brought to a lineup often affected by injuries. His scrappiness is infectious in Tampa.”
Bucs fans have every reason to be excited. Since 2023, Mayfield ranks 2nd in the NFL in passing yards (8,544), 1st in touchdowns (69), 7th in completion percentage (67.9%) and 7th in passer rating (100.7). Those numbers reflect not only consistency but high-end production in pressure situations as well. Tampa Bay rewarded Mayfield with a restructured contract last offseason, signaling their belief in him as the long-term leader of the offense.
With rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka joining a core that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and a defense being retooled under Todd Bowles, the Buccaneers look poised for a deeper run. And with Mayfield leading the charge, Tampa Bay’s belief in a championship window is growing stronger.
The Buccaneers are projected to win the NFC South for a fifth straight year, with a playoff appearance considered the expectation for fans in the 2025 season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs pass rush improvements lead to power rankings rise
• Tyreek Hill names Baker Mayfield top 5 QB, leaves out his own quarterback
• Super Bowl champ says Buccaneers got one key thing exactly right
• Former Bucs HC Jon Gruden becomes part-owner of pro football team